Matthew Vernon

Shots from the Half – Sneak Peek

Matthew Vernon
Matthew Vernon
  • Save
Shots from the Half – Sneak Peek bright yellow community culture blog wiki basketball shots from the half
Download color palette

A little sneak peak at our redesign of Shots from the Half – a website devoted to the culture and community of basketball.

http://shotsfromthehalf.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Matthew Vernon
Matthew Vernon

More by Matthew Vernon

View profile
    • Like