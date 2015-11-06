🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Inspired by @Marko Stupic 's Icon a Day Project, I too decided to challenge myself to make daily icons to improve my creativity and AI skills. This is my 1st Icon.
Check my tumbler account to see my other icons
http://curlot.tumblr.com/