Interval Detail Work

Tried Affinity Designer for the first time tonight - pleasantly surprised. It's definitely going to turn into my vector work-horse soon enough; I went from sketchbook to finished vector shapes in about an hour? And it pastes _clean_ into Sketch. Just simple paths inside of a group, no headaches, weird formatting or unusable flotsam to be found. I'm digging.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
