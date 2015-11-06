Vincent Baskerville

Glancely

Glancely startup hackathon logo
Fun logo for a hackathon born startup. Core concept was based on a powerful search engine crawler, with functionality that allowed users to search for clothes quickly, specifically by color in addition to other normal filtering capabilities.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
