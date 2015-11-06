Atul Pradhananga

We Are Like Parallel Lines

We Are Like Parallel Lines design hand lettering invite freebie atul pradhananga daily lettering project day6 dailyproject quotes lettering
"We are like parallel lines; we've so much in common, it's sad that we'll never meet."

