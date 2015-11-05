Brad Todd

Kiss me I'm active!

Brad Todd
Brad Todd
  • Save
Kiss me I'm active! women lipstick tree water lake mountain outdoors lips
Download color palette

WIP logo concept for a women's outdoor adventure and apparel startup. Combining an outdoors scene in the shape of a woman's lips.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Brad Todd
Brad Todd

More by Brad Todd

View profile
    • Like