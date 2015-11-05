Sign up + Secure password check

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Problem: Some sites tell you your password is not strong enough only after you fill out everything and click submit. Some other sites gives you a huge paragraph of instructions - which doesn't help everyone. For example, if you have a password you always use which is Dribbble858, it almost always pass a security test. When it doesn't, you don't want to read a paragraph to check off each requirement, you only want to know what you need to change.
Solution: An automatically updated requirement list with several seconds of delay after user starts typing in the password field. It starts detecting if the password is strong enough after 2 seconds. If it is, great, you don't see the tooltip. If it's not, it shows up telling the things you need to fix, you can ignore the items with checkmarks.