Vineet

On Off Switch - Day 15 Freebie (Created in Affinity Designer)

Vineet
Vineet
  • Save
On Off Switch - Day 15 Freebie (Created in Affinity Designer) freebie free web clean green design affinity flat day015 dailyui
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

This is Day-15 of daily ui challenge on/off switch buttons, I have decided to try new tools also which I have never used before, So this one and few previous shots were created in Affinity Designer.

You can have this Free File.

Feedbacks, likes and rebounds are welcome ;)

Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Vineet
Vineet

More by Vineet

View profile
    • Like