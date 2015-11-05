Russell Beaver

Mosquito Hunters Van Wrap

Russell Beaver
Russell Beaver
Hire Me
  • Save
Mosquito Hunters Van Wrap
Download color palette

Clean lines, simple blocks of color and white walls to give this van a retro look and feel.

2b55a4018ddbd64c640742c44f33a059
Rebound of
Van Wrap WIP
By Russell Beaver
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Russell Beaver
Russell Beaver
Making the logo bigger.
Hire Me

More by Russell Beaver

View profile
    • Like