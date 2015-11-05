Caroline Czajkowski

Embark Logo

Caroline Czajkowski
Caroline Czajkowski
Hire Me
  • Save
Embark Logo stamp texture branding outdoors logo backpacking adventure
Download color palette

Logo concept for a curated site on all things backpacking, more to come!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Caroline Czajkowski
Caroline Czajkowski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Caroline Czajkowski

View profile
    • Like