Danielle Puschak

College Football Playoff Bracket

Danielle Puschak
Danielle Puschak
  • Save
College Football Playoff Bracket bracket ui app mobile
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

I designed this bracket for the official CFP Gameday app.

It allows users to toggle between championship games while giving them a live score update.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Danielle Puschak
Danielle Puschak

More by Danielle Puschak

View profile
    • Like