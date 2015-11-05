Amanda Lumley

Loader for my new Portfolio Site

Hello everyone! I've been busy this past semester with new projects to add into my portfolio + picking up some freelance.

I'll be launching a brand new portfolio site from top to bottom, along with an updated resume, in December - with brand new content and a totally brand new design. (Right now it has a lot of old content and a Squarespace template)

From there I'll be applying to internships (hoping to get back out to the Big Apple) and graduating college in May!

Here is a preview of the loader I'll be using, all made in CSS and SVG - I got the code from codepen.io and changed around the text/colors/margins in Brackets to fit the branding for my site.

Aspire to Inspire ♥

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
