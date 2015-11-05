Eric Pakravan

Logo for Marshall Business Student Government

Logo for Marshall Business Student Government
This is the logo for the student government at the USC Marshall School of Business. The seal features a hare, a snake, an eagle, and a lion cub reflecting a tale from Aeschylus' Agamemnon just before the infamous 'Seige of Troy'. The design is also on Barrack Hall on the USC campus. Read more about it

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
