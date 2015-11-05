Meng To

iOS 9 Design Guidelines

Rewrote Chapter 1 for iOS 9 with a lot of new content!

Those hundreds of hours creating the iOS GUIs lead to this. Doesn't look like it, but writing a visual guide is very time-consuming – everything had to be explained using screenshots, animations and illustrations. Hope you like it!

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
