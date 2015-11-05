An unintentional collaboration with my brother, Cesar Marin. Upon flipping through an old sketchbook of his, I noticed a piece which held untapped potential. He allowed me to rework it using my own unique style. This was the result: Every day we encounter moments which last only fractions of a second, yet are surreal enough to be remembered for an entire lifetime. More times than not, these moments occur within the first hour of our day. Moments so beautiful, “you wouldn’t believe me if I told you”.

Hand drawn illustration then remastered in Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop.