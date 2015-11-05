Jono Yuen

Agent A: concept art

Agent A: concept art concept art games apps indygame artwork character design characters sketch gameart art illustration
Agent A is out now!

Just got Apple's Editors Choice in 30 countries & Best New Game in over 100 countries! Hooray!

Just uploaded more work on my site: http://www.jonoyuen.com/#/agent-a/

