Sooo this was not the photo I had in mind when I designed my November type for this month, but just look at him (or her?)! Couldn't help myself! Both acorns and cute foxes are in November, so let's just go with it. Starting a little personal project to hand letter or custom type each months name- so yay for November (there may be a part two to this one bc I have a different idea). 📷 by José Iñesta via Unsplash