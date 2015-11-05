Sarah Estelle Barrow

November

Sarah Estelle Barrow
Sarah Estelle Barrow
  • Save
November fox acorn autumn unsplash photos unsplash month series november type typography
Download color palette

Sooo this was not the photo I had in mind when I designed my November type for this month, but just look at him (or her?)! Couldn't help myself! Both acorns and cute foxes are in November, so let's just go with it. Starting a little personal project to hand letter or custom type each months name- so yay for November (there may be a part two to this one bc I have a different idea). 📷 by José Iñesta via Unsplash

Sarah Estelle Barrow
Sarah Estelle Barrow

More by Sarah Estelle Barrow

View profile
    • Like