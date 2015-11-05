Aldrin Jake Suan

Artic Wave

Artic Wave water whale campaign wildlife branding demo logo
Describing Artic Ocean is a home for artic creatures but somehow the world climate is changing due to greenhouse effect that can trigger the lives of animals in artic ocean, and it affects to melt down the frozen seas and mountain result to increase the sea level.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
