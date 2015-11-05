Artic Wave

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Describing Artic Ocean is a home for artic creatures but somehow the world climate is changing due to greenhouse effect that can trigger the lives of animals in artic ocean, and it affects to melt down the frozen seas and mountain result to increase the sea level.