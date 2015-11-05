Shane J. Wiggins

The Doors - Jim Morrison shirt

Shane J. Wiggins
Shane J. Wiggins
  • Save
The Doors - Jim Morrison shirt vintage retro classic lettering merchandise w70 typography texture hand drawn apparel music illustration
Download color palette

"The Lizard King" apparel design I created for The Doors merchandise.

Shane J. Wiggins
Shane J. Wiggins

More by Shane J. Wiggins

View profile
    • Like