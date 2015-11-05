Kristina Groeger

Jelly Wiggle

Kristina Groeger
Kristina Groeger
Hire Me
  • Save
Jelly Wiggle kawaii cute silly photoshop illustrator pink wobble wiggle jelly animated gif
Download color palette

Fooling around in Illustrator and Photoshop making animated GIFS.

00fb5eeffaac9f07cdb81c275aceee04
Rebound of
welcome to the wonderful world of wobble
By Simon Oxley
View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Kristina Groeger
Kristina Groeger
Graphic / Motion Design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Kristina Groeger

View profile
    • Like