Shane J. Wiggins

Freddy Krueger - You're Mine Now Little Piggy

Shane J. Wiggins
Shane J. Wiggins
  • Save
Freddy Krueger - You're Mine Now Little Piggy lettering merchandise w70 typography texture hand drawn apparel horror illustration
Download color palette

One of the many apparel designs I created for the new New Lind Cinema / Nightmare on Elmstreet franchise.

Shane J. Wiggins
Shane J. Wiggins

More by Shane J. Wiggins

View profile
    • Like