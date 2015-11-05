USMexPAT Landing Page

Kyle Cesmat

My first project @synapsestudios was to design a marketing page for the USMexPAT initiative who was working with us to build data-visualization tools for them.

Fun project, simple site.

Link - http://usmexpat.com

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
