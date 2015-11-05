Kyle Cesmat

Team Management WIP

Team Management WIP tracking time management process wip grid schedule calendar ui
Settings/management section for adding new members to a scheduling board

Rebound of
Schedule View
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
