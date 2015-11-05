Vince de Asis ⚡️

Letter V

Vince de Asis ⚡️
Vince de Asis ⚡️
  • Save
Letter V explore typography letter v personal brand branding logo icon
Download color palette

It's fun to see some of the ridiculous directions you explore when designing. Here are some of the variations that went into the rebrand.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Vince de Asis ⚡️
Vince de Asis ⚡️

More by Vince de Asis ⚡️

View profile
    • Like