Marion Schaberl

Cyclop Magazine

Marion Schaberl
Marion Schaberl
  • Save
Cyclop Magazine sparkling cyclop dreams editorial magazine
Download color palette

This is a uniproject I did last year during my study at Elisava in Barcelona. Cyclop is a magazine about dreams and everything in between. I used sparkling foil as print finishing at the cover and at some spreads.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Marion Schaberl
Marion Schaberl

More by Marion Schaberl

View profile
    • Like