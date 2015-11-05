Email Client / Chat Window

Danish Ahmed

Danish Ahmed
Danish Ahmed
Concept for an email client based on masonry layout. The app brings card-grid arrangement to email interface making it more preview oriented vis-a-vis the conventional window-pane preview.

Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17823255/Email-Client

Danish Ahmed
Danish Ahmed

