Landing page - 003

This is my day 3 of the 100 day design challenge, better late than never right? So I wanted to sway away from the current theme of travel, and what else do I love other than travel, its films!

I love the idea of outdoor cinemas, imagine viewing your favourite films in locations you never thought of before. Ooovie is an idea that uses different locations around the UK or even the world. Giving you a unique cinema experience every single time!

Tell me what you guys think of the design, and maybe your thoughts on the idea behind the design! :)