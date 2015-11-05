Michelle Burk

Broken Tractor - 404 Illustration

Michelle Burk
Michelle Burk
  • Save
Broken Tractor - 404 Illustration flat color farm broken illustration tractor 404
Download color palette

At work, we just launched a new website for one of our restaurants, and I got the fun task of creating a broken tractor illustration for the 404 page of the website!

I have never really drawn a tractor before, so drawing a broken one was an interesting task. I love how it turned out, though.

You can visit our new website here: http://wearefoundingfarmers.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Michelle Burk
Michelle Burk

More by Michelle Burk

View profile
    • Like