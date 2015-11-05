Broken Tractor - 404 Illustration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
At work, we just launched a new website for one of our restaurants, and I got the fun task of creating a broken tractor illustration for the 404 page of the website!
I have never really drawn a tractor before, so drawing a broken one was an interesting task. I love how it turned out, though.
You can visit our new website here: http://wearefoundingfarmers.com