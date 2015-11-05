Hans Bennewitz

Hot Italian pizza box

Hot Italian pizza box vespa black and white retro pizza box design packaging illustration
I got to design a pizza box for Hot Italian and California Public Radio's Print Radio event using the word "Passione"

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
