Robin Seger

Frontier logo

Robin Seger
Robin Seger
  • Save
Frontier logo simple cosmonaut scifi stars astronaut design logotype brand humor podcast space
Download color palette

A logo for an upcoming project named Frontier. Several concepts were made for this project, of which the others were on the more clean and simple side, but finally decided to go on a illustrative and more “fun” route to fit the project best.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Robin Seger
Robin Seger

More by Robin Seger

View profile
    • Like