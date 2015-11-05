Laura Guardalabene Peters

Wedding Invitation System

Wedding Invitation System gatsby thick lines chevron de stijl art deco gold invite wedding
Finally got around to photographing & uploading these pups. Printed on soft touch paper with gold foil stamping on the invite.

Rebound of
Wedding Invite, front
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
