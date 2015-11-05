Alisa Wismer

Fa La La Card for Poketo

Fa La La Card for Poketo typography poketo christmas greeting card holidays illustration
Another card design I created for Poketo's holiday card collection. Buy it here: http://www.poketo.com/collections/greeting-cards/products/falala-holiday-card

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
