Mission Wall - FINAL!

Mission Wall - FINAL! mission wall tristan richards habitat for humanity display photo nonprofit minnesota
Here it is! This has been in the works forever. After 3 days, 8 packs of mounting tape, and a few minor heart attacks, our mission wall is complete.

Rebound of
Habitat Mission Wall
