Happy Holidays Card for Poketo

poketo christmas holidays card greeting card illustration
One of the holiday card designs I created for Poketo. Buy them here: http://www.poketo.com/collections/greeting-cards/products/holly-holiday-card

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Designer & doodler in (sometimes) sunny Philadelphia.
