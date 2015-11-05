Ken Chen
Nutanix

Prism Illustation

Ken Chen
Nutanix
Ken Chen for Nutanix
  • Save
Prism Illustation red lines minimal illustration nutanix prism
Download color palette

I was so inspired by Burnt Toast Creative's idea and made this poster for Prism - Nutanix's GUI product.

Fc3b1775f9aade13f566aab0392f8d97
Rebound of
Delegation
By Burnt Toast ®
View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Nutanix
Nutanix

More by Nutanix

View profile
    • Like