Kristina Groeger

McDonald's McDonaldland Characters Redrawn

Kristina Groeger
Kristina Groeger
Hire Me
  • Save
McDonald's McDonaldland Characters Redrawn hamburglar fry guy grimace line art illustration illustrator black and white halloween rebrand mcdonalds gif
Download color palette

I re-illustrated three of McDonald's (almost) long forgotten Mcdonaldland characters in black and white for fun with a halloween theme. Hamburglar, Grimace, and the Fry-Guy get a twist on their iconic roles.

Kristina Groeger
Kristina Groeger
Graphic / Motion Design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Kristina Groeger

View profile
    • Like