MK X on NES

MK X on NES nintendo pixel scorpion reptile liu kang sub-zero mk 10 mk x mortal kombat mk
Working on personal project "What if MK X was ported on NES".
I'm trying to meet the NES limitations.
More fighters coming soon.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
