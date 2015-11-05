MWL

Beer bottle canvas

Beer bottle canvas vector icon icons illustrator beer bottle computer arts
New little monthly job for Computer Arts! The 'Trending' section of each issue looks at the month's hottest design trends. Their November issue noted the rising use of the beer bottle as a canvas for design.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
