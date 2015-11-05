Daniela Faber

Little Fox

Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber
  • Save
Little Fox collage digital fox mushrooms tree fall autumn picture book childrens illustration
Download color palette

This is a tiny detail of my new digital collage, an autumnal children's illustration with a funny twist - which I will reveal on Twitter this Friday at 19.30 GMT! Visit @cariadferch or #colour_collective, thank you!

Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber

More by Daniela Faber

View profile
    • Like