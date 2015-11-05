Matthew Morrison

Run, Kitty, Run!

Run, Kitty, Run! game 8 bit animation pixel art cat
Here's a simple cat run animation cycle for something fun I just finished. I'll be posting it soon, so stay tuned!

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
