Blackbee Pricing

Blackbee Pricing realistic web pricing
This shot come from a one page website i worked on. The product is a connected device for airsofters (paintball but more realistic). I had so much fun using this soldier toys as an illustration for the pricing.
In english the three price are "Soldier" - "Group" - "Army"

Hope you will like it :)

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
