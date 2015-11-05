Eytan Davidovits

Instagram Collections

How often do you hear people saying, “Which photo do you think is better to upload to Instagram? This one or this one?” People go on trips, attend parties, go on a night out. They take photos and want to share them without cluttering others’ newsfeeds.

This is where I came up with the idea for a new feature, which I’ve named ‘Instagram Collections’.

Read the whole article here:
https://medium.com/@eytand/let-s-add-albums-to-instagram-3b709ccc7da9

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
