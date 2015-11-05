Kevin Lafin

Jillard Certificate Concept Details

Kevin Lafin
Kevin Lafin
  • Save
Jillard Certificate Concept Details guitars certificate filigree illustrator
Download color palette

I've been working on a detailed concept for Jillard Guitars- specifically, a certificate that goes along with the shipped product as validation of ownership and authenticity.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Kevin Lafin
Kevin Lafin

More by Kevin Lafin

View profile
    • Like