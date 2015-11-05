Jaroslav Getman

005 App Icon

Jaroslav Getman
Jaroslav Getman
Hire Me
  • Save
005 App Icon radar ios icon app dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

#005 - App Icon

#dailyui

Press L to show some love
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jaroslav Getman
Jaroslav Getman
Solving problems through design
Hire Me

More by Jaroslav Getman

View profile
    • Like