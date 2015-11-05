Ben Mettler

Daily UI 018

Daily UI 018 data graphs analytics chart 018 daily ui
Analytic's chart for Daily UI number 18. I wish I had more time to spend on this but I only have so much time in the day for these. Feedback is always appreciated.

#dailyui #018

Join the challenge here: http://dailyui.co/

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
