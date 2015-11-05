Box of Mixed Emotions XL Edition

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CostCo is carrying an over-sized version of the BOX OF MIXED EMOTIONS set I illustrated. The books are the same only larger and the set includes a journal with illustrations from the books. The set runs $11.49 and is about 9.5"square. The original set was about 6" square.