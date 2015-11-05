Jerrod Maruyama

Box of Mixed Emotions XL Edition

Box of Mixed Emotions XL Edition costco jerrod maruyama disney pixar inside out
CostCo is carrying an over-sized version of the BOX OF MIXED EMOTIONS set I illustrated. The books are the same only larger and the set includes a journal with illustrations from the books. The set runs $11.49 and is about 9.5"square. The original set was about 6" square.

