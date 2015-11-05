Shot 028 - Search Results

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today's shot is a bit of a quickie... Admittedly I got back late from work a little later than I expected so time was a bit shorter, but actually I feel it worked out nicely. This upload is about searching for a movie you'd like to watch.
I feel it's somewhat reflective of the future of search (or at least, the future I imagine), where it isn't necessarily about filtering results from a controls perspective, but more about natural language programming and artificial intelligance. I'd love to see something that's insight-driven, but also something that feels like an informed authority, sort of like asking a friend for advice. Hopefully this makes sense... Also, Bradley Cooper.
@2x. Thoughts welcome.