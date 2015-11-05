Daniel Sandvik

Horizon Launcher

Daniel Sandvik
Daniel Sandvik
  • Save
Horizon Launcher steam launcher game games typography minimal logo horizon
Download color palette

Quick logo I did for a project I'm a part of.

More information: https://www.reddit.com/r/launchhorizon/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Daniel Sandvik
Daniel Sandvik

More by Daniel Sandvik

View profile
    • Like