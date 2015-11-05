🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤

Fly

Fly lettering clouds calligratype design flat sky hand drawn markers typography script calligraffiti fly
Quick (and rough) lettering before takeoff. Denver, here I come. "Will you take me as I am?" - Joni Mitchell.

Today's piece from my 365 Days of Lettering project, which can be viewed at www.neworleansguy.tumblr.com or on instagram at www.instagram.com/jamesmichaelc.

