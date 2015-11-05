Pete Richardson
Splash

No Clone Zone

Pete Richardson
Splash
Pete Richardson for Splash
  • Save
No Clone Zone cloning css science machine splash animation animated gif sheep zone clone
Download color palette

Quick look at a bahhhd-ass animated illustration alley-oop for product from Pete Richardson to Chris Clement using CSS. Swish!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Splash
Splash

More by Splash

View profile
    • Like